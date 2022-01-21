Jerry Lorenzo Unveils First adidas x Fear Of God Athletics Drop [Video]

When Jerry Lorenzo parted ways from Nike to adidas the world didn’t know what to expect. We finally get a look at some pieces from the adidas x Fear Of God Athletics partnership.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Evansville, Indiana native has been busy cooking up after switching from checks to stripes. The new deal was originally announced December 2020 so the anticipation for the first capsule has been building. While he teased a hooded sweatshirt when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers game last month, details on the drop have been scarce. This week he gave us a taste of the adidas x Fear Of God Athletics vibes at the INNERSECT exhibition in Shanghai, China.

On Thursday, January the designer shared the activation via his social media channels. “excited to share imagery and motion of the @fearofgodathletics immersive space and exclusive merchandise revealed at @innersect_official in shanghai… the new pieces leak our new trademark from the upcoming @fearofgod x @adidas collection that arrives later this year…” he wrote. “the adidas logo used in the new collaborative badge was featured by the performance house from 1950 to 1971, arguably its most dominant and defining era…”.

Naturally these newly visuals traveled quickly throughout the streetwear community prompting Jerry to clarify the intent of these pieces. He later updated the Instagram post with some more context. “these pieces are NOT part of the athletics collection coming later this year. they are exclusive merch pieces for the exhibition that reveal our collective trademark 🙏🏽”.

The tops in question are a set of sweatshirts in a pale yellow colorway with “adidas Fear of God” on the chest. You can view the pieces below.

Photo: Joshua Kissi