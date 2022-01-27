Kid Cudi And Other Celebs Star In Levi’s 501 Campaign For 150th Anniversary

One of America’s most celebrated garments is turning 150. To celebrate the birthday moment for Original 501, Levi’s has enlisted the talents of Kid Cudi and more.

As spotted on Hype Beast the San Francisco, California company has announced their latest campaign “The Number That Changed Everything”. The initiative marks the return to a more baggy fit for their hallmark cut and features Kid Cudi; Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory; Beastie Boys member Mike D; model Nathan Westling; model Gia Seo; stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson; and The Paranoyds member Staz Lindes. Kid Cudi explained why participating in the relaunch was a no brainer. “I think change is a part of life and you have to welcome it with open arms. My vintage 501 jeans fit like a glove and they’re perfect. I’ll be wearing these every f**king day”.

“With denim, nostalgia can be a source of both comfort and style. Having that favorite worn-in pair of jeans from the past is what we aim to capture with the new 501 ‘90s jean—it taps into that vintage look and feel, but it’s been made fresh and modern for today,” said Karyn Hillman, chief product officer at Levi Strauss & Co. “It’s inspired by the way people were wearing our 501s in the late ‘90s: A bit more relaxed, midrise and with just the right amount of bagginess in the leg. Easy, effortless and cool.”

You can shop the Levi’s 501 pieces from this campaign here.

Photo: Levi’s