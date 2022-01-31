Julia Fox Was Boo’d Up With Drake Before Moving On To Kanye West, Ye Is Reportedly Upset

Julia Fox was playing multiple rounds of tonsil hockey with Kanye West over the weekend, and photog Danielle Levitt caught all the action. But according to Page Six, it turns out Fox was shacking up with Ye’s former-friend-turned-rival Drake one year before her current romance.

And West is reportedly disgusted about being coming in as the runner-up to the Certified Lover Boy performer again.

Drizzy apparently had an eye for the actress since 2019, and he slid in her Instagram DMs to let her know how much he liked her role in Uncut Gems. However, Fox was working through marital issues at the time with her estranged husband/baby daddy Peter Artemiev, so she cooled off. Fox and Artemiev were on the outs again by February 2020, though, so Fox pinged the “Hotline Bling” rapper, and the pair linked up in NYC to have some drinks at the Bowery Hotel in the East Village.

The two linked up again at the iconic Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street and Lexington Avenue, where Fox was doing work for a promotional event. “They closed down the store so he could visit,” a source told Page Six. They were allegedly so infatuated with each other that Fox hopped a flight to Los Angeles shortly after Valentine’s Day and hung out with Drake again. There, he blessed her with two – you read that right, two – Birkin bags from his longtime collection belonging to “the woman I end up with.”

From Los Angeles, Drake and Fox ended up together in Toronto, where she spent more time with the 6 God at home. But the actress was forced to cut her stay short due to one particular villain: COVID-19. “They were closing the border [between Canada and the US], and she had to get back home,” said the unnamed source.

Back stateside, Fox resumed her relationship with Artemiev, which effectively terminated whatever she had going on with Drake. And we know just how things turned out between Artemiev and his estranged wife. By the end of 2021, West had split with Kim Kardashian while Fox and her husband were kaput for good.

Neither Ye nor Drake have made any official comment about this story, but the beef between them is well documented. Once partners-in-crime going back to their 2009 “Forever” days, the two have now spent the past few years at each other’s necks.

Drizzy says West is the one who told Pusha T about the secret of the 6 God’s son Adonis, a claim Ye firmly denies. West then on to Nore’s Drink Champs podcast last November and insinuated that Drake slid in Kim K.’s DMs and even moved down the street from him just to be petty.

West also lost the battle of album releases to Drake late last year. His ninth studio album Donda had 313,000 sales in its debut week. But Drake’s long awaited project Certified Lover Boy topped those numbers seven days later with 595,300 album units moved in its own first week.

It was only when hip-hop exec. J. Prince intervened that the two appeared to squash the beef – for now.

But what about Fox’s take on the whole affair? Well, she hasn’t talked much about Drake, but she did say she and Ye have “no labels” on a January 13 episode of her own podcast Forbidden Fruits with co-host Niki Takesh. “None of that,” she continued. “It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”