Stillman College Becomes New Balance’s First HBCU Athletics Partner

Stillman College athletics will be walking around with a little more swag soon. The small HBCU based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama has become New Balance’s first-ever HBCU Athletics partner.

The shoe and apparel company now has a five-year agreement with Stillman College as the exclusive apparel and equipment provider for the institution.

“To have a major brand like New Balance gives us a pedigree in the market among other schools, especially others who are already solidified in their branding,” said Stillman College Director of Athletics, Terrance Whittle as reported by Blavity. “Recruits will know what we’re wearing, what we promote, and what we’re associated with. It will help keep our student-athletes and coaches excited.”

New Balance and BSN Sports, New Balance’s supplier, will now provide the institution with gear for their basketball, softball, baseball, track, cross-country, volleyball, and bowling programs. Also, as a part of the partnership, New Balance and BSN Sports are giving out promotional products, performance incentives, and rebates.

This deal is huge for the institution because it will allow the public to see that the athletic programs have a strong backing when it comes to apparel. It will not only help bring in recruits but it will also provide even more credibility to the athletic programs at Stillman College.

The public relations benefits that Stillman College could gain from this deal are also a huge plus for the school. The historic partnership will keep people talking and create even more interest around Stillman College.

New Balance’s national team sales representative, Quinton Cole said that they are excited about the new partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stillman College and their storied athletics programs,” said Cole according to Blavity. “Stillman’s DNA fits perfectly with the New Balance mission of not trying to be the biggest but being the best.”

“We look forward to many years of thinking different and changing the game,” Cole continued. “We are very excited to take this next step alongside BSN SPORTS to outfit all the school’s teams and the surrounding community.”

This partnership has the potential to be great for Stillman College and could open the door for other small HBCUs to get opportunities like these from potential corporate partners.

It will take the help of not only the community but companies like New Balance and BSN Sports to bridge the gap for HBCU athletics and lift these programs to the realm where they belong.