Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Finally Seen In The Wild & Coming March 3

NOCTA, Drake’s sublabel created in partnership with Nike, has released a wide range of apparel since the brand’s December 2020 inception. However, it’s all been hoodies, Gore-tex jackets, and golf attire thus far. But Drizzy’s finally getting down to the kicks, and he tapped Jamaican musicians Popcaan and Skillibeng to herald the official release of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra/NOCTA.

Drake uploaded a 27-second clip to his social media with the simple caption: “HOT STEP 😮‍💨☀️👣.” Popcaan could be seen rocking the “Triple White” version of the sneakers, while Skillibeng sports the “Triple Black” colorway. And the official Nike Instagram account took a jab at Drizzy with the comment, “Better late than never.”

The shoes were first teased last October by the Instagram account hidden.ny, and they were expected to drop around that time. There was a bit of an online squabble between Chubbs, referred to as Drake’s “muscle,” and Kanye West’s former manager, Don C. Things, have since cooled down between the respective camps, though.

“I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes,” Drake said in a press statement two years ago. “I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

The shoes have a “pebbled leather upper,” according to HypeBeast, and the body style is somewhat reminiscent of the Air Max 95 but with different patterning. Thanks to the 3M reflective fabric incorporated along the sides, heels, and throat, there is an eye-popping nature. The heels’ design borrows from the popular Nike Air Max Tailwind IV. Wearers can look forward to a comfortable experience from the G-Tek traction technology in the outsole.

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra/NOCTA is scheduled to drop Thursday, March 3, and it will allegedly retail for $150. Find out more about the shoes and the other gear from the 6 God’s sublabel by visiting the NOCTA website.

Photo: Nike / NOCTA