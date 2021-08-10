Drake Responds To Don C After He Takes Shots At OVO’s First Nike Sneaker Collaboration

The on-again-off-again beef between Drake and Kanye West’s crews continues on.

It all started yesterday when Instagram account hidden.ny posted a picture of Drizzy’s upcoming first Nike sneakers, the Nike Hot Step Air Terra / NOCTA, in all white. The IG post was a gallery that showed several angles of the kicks, including the reflective detailing and NOCTA branding and logo throughout.

While some were happy to get a better look at unreleased kicks, Don C felt a little differently. Don C is the longtime friend and former manager of fellow Chicago native Kanye West, who also has some pretty good designing chops. The Just Don-founder slyly commented “Plan B” under the picture, so OVO member Chubbs took things a bit further and replied, “See us outside,” with a middle finger emoji. Then, Drake hopped in and left a crying laughing emoji and a blind man walking with a cane.

Drake first joined the Nike family back in 2013, but his own NOCTA subbrand wasn’t announced until December of last year alongside the first clothing collaboration.

NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next,” Drake said of the collaborative effort. “This opportunity is something that I’ve been waiting on for a really long time. To be associated with the highest level possible — that was always my goal. We put in a lot of hard work, a lot of man and woman hours, during the last two years. To see it all coming to fruition starts an exciting new chapter in my life.”

Industry insider Karen Civil recently said that the beef between Ye and Drake is squashed, but it appears there may still be some lingering issues.