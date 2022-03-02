Naomi Campbell, Serena Williams And More Honor Virgil Abloh At Off-White Show [Video]

The culture is ensuring that Virgil Abloh’s legacy lives on forever. Naomi Campbell, Serena Williams and other stars walked the recent Off-White show in his honor.

As per Page Six the late great creative was given another send off. On the first day of the Paris Fashion Week his Milan-based luxury brand hosted industry leaders, buyers, tastemakers and a host of celebrities at their fall winter 2022 show. Titled titled Spaceship Earth, an “Imaginary Experience”, the event overdelivered in star appeal with a who’s who of models that walked the runway.

Some of the famous faces who lent their talents to the festivities included Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Serena Williams, Gigi and Bella Hadid. Some of the high profile guests who attended included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Carla Bruni, Luka Sabbat and Taylor Hill.

After the show Serena Williams took to her Instagram account to share her gratitude for the distinct opportunity. “I had an unbelievable time walking in the @off____white show … Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of was something I could not miss. Thank you for the opportunity. I am so grateful to show love to my friend” she wrote.

According to Business Of Fashion New Guards Group and LVMH plan to harness the “endless” pipeline of ideas left behind by Virgil Abloh to build Off-White into a multi-billion-dollar brand. And while his successor has yet to be named executives have started to float the idea of a “collective” instead.

You can watch the Off-White fall winter 2022 show below.

Photo: