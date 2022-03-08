Colman Domingo To Be Honored At Truth Awards, Kelly Price to Appear

An award show dedicated to honoring the artistic and business achievements of those in the Black LGBTQ+ community will bestow an honor on veteran actor Colman Domingo.

The Better Brothers of Los Angeles (BBLA) made the announcement in a press release about the event. Domingo, who has made waves as a skilled actor in various roles in television and film including Candyman, HBO’s Euphoria, and Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will receive the History Maker Award. Grammy Award-nominated singer Kelly Price is also set to deliver a special performance at the ceremony. BBLA was created as an organization to affirm and amplify those individuals in the Black LGBTQ+ community who are making bold strides in the public in different endeavors.

“It goes hand in hand with visibility. We’re not only showcasing ourselves-affirming ourselves-but we’re also showing the larger Black community that we exist. I think that’s where many of us still find our greatest sense of self, and so we need to have more of a dialogue going on.”, said co-founder Scott Hamilton.

The awards will also honor the AMAAD Institute and TEA G-I-F with the Advocate Award and the Media and Arts Award respectively. The ceremony is also being organized in conjunction with The D.I.V.A Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to break the silence and erase the stigma still connected to HIV/AIDS and encourage people to get tested to be aware of their HIV status. The D.I.V.A. Foundation is headed by veteran actress and SAG-AFTRA Union first vice president Sheryl Lee Ralph. The Abbott Elementary co-star founded the organization in 1990 as a living memorial to friends and other loved ones who succumbed to HIV and AIDS. The ceremony will be hosted by the Emmy-Award-winning co-host of The Real, Loni Love, and senior correspondent Scott Evans. Other presenters will be announced during the week.

The 8th Annual Truth Awards will be sponsored by Atlantic Health Systems, Leaders Up, Sony Pictures Entertainment, USC Race and Equity Center, and Northrop Grumman. The ceremony will be held at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, California on Saturday, March 12th. For more information, check out Better Brothers LA on Instagram.