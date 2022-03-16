Will Smith Adamant “There’s Never Been Infidelity” Between Him & Jada Pinkett Smith

The marriage Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith has become popular media fodder over the past year-and-a-half, and the Internet was in a frenzy when Jada confirmed an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina. But if there’s one thing that Will Smith wants to set straight, it’s that there no matter what happened between his wife and Alsina – or with any other persons, on her end or his – don’t call it cheating.

On CBS Sunday Morning, Gayle King began talking to Smith about their “infidelity in the marriage” and the public candor he and his wife shared about how dealing with it (around the 7:42 mark in the video below).

“Never,” Smith immediately shot back. “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage.”

King clearly was not expecting that response, so she leaned forward and asked Smith again. “Never been infidelity in the marriage?”

Smith doubled down. “Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever,” he told King.

Just before that interaction, Smith told King his thoughts about how his personal life may be of help to others. “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” he said. “I think chatter’s the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith made a somewhat similar statement when she infamously “brought herself” to Red Table Talk in July 2020. “I feel like there’s a lot of couples that go through those periods, and a lot of couples that have to separate and think it’s over,” she said to her husband, who was seated across the table (around the 8:52 mark). “And you know, the one thing I’ll say about you and I is that there’s never been secrets.”

In the November 2021 issue of GQ, Smith spoke about how his Christian upbringing conflicted with his own feelings of lust, even during the course of his 25-year marriage to Jada. However, he shared that it was his wife who opened him up to considering holy matrimony in a less-than-traditional way.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” he told the outlet. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

Infidelity or not, though, the duo made one thing for sure at the end of their own Red Table Talk: “We ride together, we die together — bad marriage for life.”