Louis Vuitton Enlists Kid Cudi For Jewelry Campaign

Kid Cudi out here making moves, b.

Just a few days after making his horror film cinematic debut in X, the Man On The Moon artist is now featured in Louis Vuitton’s latest jewelry-focused campaign alongside a few other models such as Jin Chen and Alicia Vikander. Can’t say we had Kid Cudi being a jewelry model for LV on our 2022 Bingo card, but hey, we’re not hating.

Taking to Instagram to make the big reveal, Louis Vuitton dropped the ad with a caption that read, “Introducing the new #LVVolt Campaign. #KidCudi, #JinChen, and #AliciaVikandershowcase pieces from #LouisVuitton’s unisex Fine Jewelry Collection that pays tribute to the Maison’s iconic initials.”

We probably should’ve seen this coming as he was close with LV designer, Virgil Abloh (RIP) and was one of the first celebrities to get a pair of the highly coveted Louis Vuitton Air Force 1’s.

The new collection will consist of pendants, bracelets, earrings, and rings that will bear the intertwining design of the LV initials on them to let everyone know you balling.

Check out the spot below and let us know if you’ll be copping some LV jewelry or just be going to Pawn Rite to get whatever jewelry Uncle Murda pawned from some juxes he might’ve caught out there.