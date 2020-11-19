King James Will Soon Be Taking His Talents To A Bar Near You With New Tequila Brand

Today, after you’ve finished scarfing down some slices of Blaze Pizza, then you can follow that up with a shot of Lobos 1707 Tequila– another culinary brand backed by 4X NBA champion LeBron James.

Since winning the 2020 NBA Championship this past October, he has now fully switched his focus to his many non-basketball ventures, and one of those has been Lobos 1707 Tequila. Adding to his ever-growing portfolio of investments, James has joined celebrity-sponsored liquor, including George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, and The Rock. However, among those of his stature in today’s professional sports today, he may be the biggest name and certainly the first for the NBA.

James hinted at possibly launching his own brand of tequila on his Instagram Stories since December of last year, and he has now confirmed the move with its official press release. He will be working with a varied mix of personnel that includes longtime business partner Maverick Carter and some other heavy hitters. Included in that is Dia Simms, who has prior industry experience as president of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ spirits lifestyle marketing business, Combs Wine & Spirits, where she similarly executed the acquisition and relaunch of DeLeón Tequila, Los Angeles Laker teammate Anthony Davis, and on-the-court rival/off-the-court friend Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” says James. “Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us.”

Through the rest of 2020, it will officially be on sale in select stores in California, New York, Florida, and Mexico, and a nationwide release is planned for early next year. The current suggested retail prices range from $44.99 for a 750 mL bottle of their Joven variety to $149.99 for a 750 mL bottle of their Extra Añejo variety.

In the spirit of the animal for which the brand is named (“lobo” is the Spanish word for “wolf”), part of the sales will be donated to wolf sanctuaries in Mexico and the United States.