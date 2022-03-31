Chris Rock Breaks His Silence After Being Slapped By Will Smith During The Oscars

Everyone and their momma have decided to share their opinions on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during The Oscars, subsequently leading to them having their receipts pulled on Twitter. Outside of Will Smith, and his wife Jada Pinkett, it has been radio silence from the person who got his chin checked until now, well, sort of.

Chris Rock decided to use the stage to talk about the slap seen and heard worldwide during his standup show at The Wilbur on Wednesday night (Mar.30) in Boston as part of a 6-night run. Rock was greeted with thunderous applause from the crowd as he took the stage and before jokingly asking, “How was your weekend?” Following “the slap,” anticipation for Rock’s show rose immediately, with tickets selling out prices being scalped at ridiculous prices.

Rock didn’t say too much about the incident telling the crowd, “I’m still kind of processing what happened,” before devoting the rest of the show to jokes. Despite not giving attendees the insight they hoped to hear about the now-infamous moment, they still blessed Rock with two standing ovations.

While not joking about Will Smith putting his hands on him, he joked about subjects like COVID, ironically “fake outrage,” and the political divide currently tearing the United States apart, the Boston Globe reported. There was an outburst during the show. Rock quickly handled it by asking, “Is this how the tour’s gonna be?” According to the news publication, calls from those in attendance mentioning a disturbance to the Boston police led to an arrest.

As far as Will Smith suffering any consequences for his actions, the Academy Award-winning actor faces a possible suspension. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors met on Wednesday to discuss how Smith should be punished for violating The Academy’s standards of conduct. It also revealed that Smith was asked to leave following the incident after facing criticism for allowing him to remain in his seat and being present for his Best Actor win. TMZ recently reported that was a lie, according to sources, with Will Packer, the show’s producer, telling Smith he could stay.

Honestly, we just want to only hear from the people directly involved with the incident, not Zoë Kravitz, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or August Alsina.

Photo: Boston Globe / Getty