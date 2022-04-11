Billie Eilish Continues Nike Partnership With New Air Force 1

After winning big at the 2022 GRAMMYs, Billie Eilish is scratching another notch on her belt as her Nike partnership lives on.

The pop star previously took on the Jordan 1s and controversial Jordan 15, but this time she went the classic root by remixing the Nike Air Force 1. Always one to be socially conscience, Eilish made sure the shoe was environmentally friendly with a makeup of 18% post-consumer recycled content, synthetic nubuck upper that uses 80% recycled materials, and 100% recycled polyester details.

Like her take on the Jordan 15, the Air Force 1 featured a muted mushroom color throughout and features memorable design cues from the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3, thanks to the addition of five velcro straps atop the shoe’s upper.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” says Eilish. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

To match the clean kicks, Eilish also has a capsule clothing collection consisting of a hoodie, sweatpants, and T-shirt in Eilish’s signature oversized fit with subtle name graphics.

The Nike Air Force 1 Billie and garments will release on April 25 globally on SNKRS.

Nike’s move to sustainability includes its Nike Grind program, which came about in 1992 and recycles end-of-life sneakers into soles for new releases. The swoosh is also getting in on the used show game thanks to Nike Refurbished, which aims to reclaim and resell lightly used kicks with hopes of not taking such a hit on consumers’ wallets.

By 2025, Nike wants to increase the amount of their finished product waste that is refurbished, donated, or recycled by tenfold, and Chief Sustainability Officer Noel Kinder believes this target will move the Swoosh forward in its objective to leave a positive impact on Earth.

“When I think about the global climate crisis and the role of a company like Nike, I think about our mission and values,” he said in a press statement. “I think about who we are, who we serve, and the future we want to see… Every company has a footprint. Our goal is, and always will be, that Nike’s footprint helps to shape a better world.”

Get a better look at the upcoming release in the gallery below.