Virgil Abloh-Designed “EFFLORESCENCE” Desk To Be Auctioned Off At Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s latest auction will feature the work of late great designer Virgil Abloh.

Dubbed “The Now,” the auction’s set to be led with Abloh’s “EFFLORESCENCE” desk, part of the collection by the same name that was first previewed at Paris’ Galerie Kreo in 2019. With the Chicago native’s name attached to it, the desk is estimated to go for $120,000-180,000. The desk was created in 2019 and is made of concrete that features blue spray-painted letters. Thankfully, the proceeds will be going to the newly established Virgil Abloh Foundation, which aims to continue his mission of making all creative avenues more inclusive.

When he was alive, Abloh caught flack about a small donation he made to a bail fund for the George Floyd protest, to which he quickly solidified how much he tries to help up and comers.

“If you’re privy to my work, it’s clear what side of the line I stand on. If you’re privy to the fact that I’m a Black business owner, and that I’ve hired Black people at an industry-leading scale, it’s glaringly obvious that I stand with Black people,” he told FastCompany. “I didn’t grow up with many icons or idols to pattern my career on,” Abloh says. “But at my businesses, I’ve seen artists and designers of my skin color do things in two months that took me 25 years to accomplish.”

Once when speaking with Pharrell about the importance of the next generation’s ideas being properly fostered, he said, “…my real job is to make sure that there’s, like, six young Black kids that take my job after me.”

The Now Evening Auction kicks off in New York on May 18 at 6 pm.