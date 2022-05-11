Travis Scott’s Scheduled To Perform At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Thanks To Diddy

Last month, Sean “Diddy” Combs, a.k.a Love, was tapped to host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The event will take place on Sunday, May 15, and the entertainment mogul promised this year’s show “will be unlike any awards show” when the announcement was made.

So on Monday, Diddy revealed that beleaguered artist Travis Scott will perform at the awards show, a move certain to excite fans of Cactus Jack and likely upset those who may not have yet forgiven him for the Astroworld Festival tragedy. “For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request,” the Bad Boy CEO said on his Instagram page. “I made a demand. I said my brother Travis Scott has to perform. [I told them,] ‘Diddy’s hosting the show, I’m executive producing. He has to perform’… So it’s going down!”

Scott has kept a fairly low profile since the November 2021 disaster and a poorly received interview with Charlamagne Tha God shortly thereafter. And a number of companies like Dior, Nike, and Anheuser-Busch have indefinitely postponed or canceled any pending collaborations with La Flame. Most notably, Scott was completely removed from this year’s Coachella lineup.

But on Sunday, the Utopia rapper did make his first public appearance in six months, performing at Miami’s popular E11even nightclub, in celebration of this weekend’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. He and EDM artist HVME are also nominated to receive the award for Top Dance/Electronic Song at this year’s Billboard Music Awards show for their remix of “Goosebumps.”

And while it’s still unknown if Scott plans to perform any new songs from Utopia this Sunday, billboards have been spotted along California highways, suggesting that the album may finally be on its way. Watch the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and Peacock to see what La Flame has in store for his comeback.