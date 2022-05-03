Pete Davidson Addresses Kanye West Beef During His “Netflix Is A Joke” Set

Pete Davidson delivered his first standup comedy set in three years with his appearance at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. And very little was off-limits for the Saturday Night Live comedian, including his hostile back-and-forth with Kanye West.

“I had an AIDS scare this year,” Davidson joked, alluding to rumors that Ye told people that his ex-wife’s new boyfriend carries the disease. So, in light of West’s oft-touted “genius,” the 28-year-old funnyman clowned around and said he visited his doctor for a checkup.

Davidson also poked fun at Ye for the musician’s over-the-top displays at wooing Kim Kardashian as well as trashing Davidson. For example, in Ye’s music video “Eazy,” the rapper kidnaps, decapitates, and buries Davidson in effigy. Many people found it distasteful, and Davidson compared the clip to the Will Smith slap.

But he also said West’s antics reminded him of a classic 1993 Robin Williams movie where the protagonist goes to ridiculous lengths in order to be closer to his children. “Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?” the comedian asked at the festival.

Davidson wasn’t blasé about everything Kanye-related, however, especially when it involved his pals Jack Harlow and Bill Burr. Harlow featured on the DONDA 2 track “Louis Bags,” and Davidson said that didn’t bother him. But were Burr to start collaborate with Ye, then he would have a much harder time letting things go. “It would hurt if I saw like, Bill Burr at Sunday Service,” he said. Davidson also acknowledged how the whole scenario involving him, Ye, and Kim K. had begun leaving him with “a hopeless feeling.”

The Staten Island native did bring out a musical guest of his own to close the show on a high note, though: Machine Gun Kelly. Check the vid below to see when the Mainstream Sellout performer took the stage alongside Davidson at the Hollywood Bowl.