Ray J Claims He Never “Leaked” The Kim Kardashian Sex Tape & Kris Jenner Orchestrated Its Release

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape saga has had yet another turn of events.

Ray J is now claiming that Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner were always in the loop when it came to releasing the tape back in 2007, refuting the idea that it was ever actually leaked.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” Ray J said in an interview with Daily Mail. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J explained that the inspiration behind the tape’s release was Kim’s friend and boss, Paris Hilton. He saw the success that Hilton had when her 2001 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, named 1 Night in Paris, was leaked in 2003.

The partnership concerning the tape went so far that it wasn’t even Ray who delivered the tape to adult entertainment company Vivid– it was actually Kris. The couple, which dated from 2003 to 2006, would then sign a contract to release three videos, but only the one filmed in Cabo would see the light of day.

Ray J’s goal now is to clear the air about what led up to the tape’s release and that more than one party was involved especially since they were always in Kim’s possession in a Nike box under her bed. So when Kanye West met with him in LAX for a 4-hour meeting to get the rest of the sex tapes, all he really got were some pictures and texts Ray J had saved.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he added. “Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom, and it was out of my hands from there.”

You can check out the rest of the Daily Mail’s interview with Ray J here.