Travis Scott Provides $1 Million In Scholarships To HBCU Students In Need

Travis Scott is awarding some significant money to HBCU students to help them graduate.

The Rapper’s Cactus Jack Foundation announced today that it has awarded $1 million in scholarships for 100 HBCU students in the graduating class of 2022.

As a part of the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, Scott’s gift will give $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have averaged at least a 3.5 GPA in school but have been facing financial difficulties in their semester of college. The fund is designated to help 100 students graduate and gain their diplomas.

This year’s recipients of the Waymon Webster Scholarships include graduating seniors from 38 HBCUs. Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Prairie View A&M University, among others, are notable schools that have scholarship winners.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out,” said Scott. “So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them – and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Scott has had a controversial few months since the tragedy that took place at his Astroworld concert in November. He’s been sued by many people for damaging effects caused by the night and just recently returned to the stage earlier this month.

The money Scott donated to help these students will provide relief for many of these individuals who would have missed out on obtaining their diplomas due to financial hardship.

“Black students are less than half as likely to graduate from college as white students, and financial pressure is the primary reason,” said “Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “We applaud Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation for investing in the next generation and congratulate the 100 Waymon Webster Scholarship recipients on their graduation.”

This act from Scott will likely have a significant impact on these students and allow them to go into the next chapter of their lives with a decreased financial burden.

“In a warm and tremendously thoughtful gesture, Mr. Scott has made a lifelong impact on the 100 Waymon Webster Scholarship recipients,” said Daniel Moss, Executive Director of the HBCU Foundation. “To have now eased, even slightly, the financial burden on these deserving HBCU graduates, Mr. Scott has set into motion a kind of investment that will pay infinite dividends into our communities for decades to come.”