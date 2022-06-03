Former WNBA Doctor Targeted By Gunman in Tulsa, Oklahoma Hospital Shooting

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As mass shootings continue to plague the United States, more families lose loved ones.

The most recent occurred in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, June 1, when a gunman entered the Warren Clinic and traveled to the second floor before opening fire to kill Dr. Preston Phillips. He killed Phillips and three others with multiple weapons in tow– another doctor, a receptionist, and a patient.

The gunman was named Michael Louis, and he was targeting Phillips –who had recently performed surgery on him– for leaving him with debilitating back pain. Amid the investigation, police have discovered that the killer went to a local gun store on Wednesday morning to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to carry out his assault at the hospital.

Aside from being an orthopedic surgeon, Phillips was well known in the area because he served as the head physician for the WNBA‘s Tulsa Shock until the franchise moved to Dallas in 2016.

At the time he medically supervised the team, he worked alongside head coach Gary Kloppenburg who took to social media to express his sadness for the loss of Dr. Phillips in a series of tweets.

“Lord help us, our wonderful WNBA Tulsa Shock team doctor Preston Phillips was one of the innocent people murdered in the latest mass shooting. “Such a kind and compassionate man who loved basketball and looked out for our players,” he wrote. “The dereliction of duty by the OK legislature and Governor Stitt who have failed to protect their citizenry by implementing insanely loose gun laws hits close to home. RIP Doc”

While addressing the nation about the Tulsa Shooting on Thursday night, President Joe Biden continued to fight for gun control in America amidst the country learning about the Tulsa shooting while reeling from the Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York massacres.

He called on Congress to end protections for gun makers and restore a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“We should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave,” Biden said. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights, it’s about protecting children, it’s about protecting families.”