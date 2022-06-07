LeBron James Calls For Brittney Griner’s Safe Return To The United States

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The support for Brittney Griner continues to spread across the league.

LeBron James may have been told to shut up and dribble, but the future Hall of Famer is known for using his celebrity to step up and speak out when inequality is present. And now, Griner’s imprisonment is the latest situation that he feels is wrong, so he took to his Uninterrupted platform to call for the WNBA star’s “swift” release.

“For over 100 days, BG has faced inhuman conditions in a Russian prison and has been denied communications with her family and loved ones. As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally,” James, the newly minted billionaire, wrote. “It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home.”

James goes on to say that as of April 22, the United States declared the arrest and imprisonment as a Wrongful Detention which would qualify Griner as being used as a political pawn.

In the tweet, there’s also a link to a change.org petition seeking 300,000 signatures to bring more attention to the case. The petition currently has over 250,000 signatures and sheds light on the pay inequality many WNBA players face, which forces them to play overseas during the offseason.

Bron has clearly outlined how to help Griner, which starts with learning about her case at wearebg.org, then signing the petition and sharing the movement on social to encourage President Biden and Vice President Harris to solve the issue.

Over the weekend, the Boston Celtics rocked “We Are BG” shirts in support of Griner, and now there are shirts to cop in her honor, thanks to a collaboration with clothing brand Break the Curse. If you cop a hoodie or t-shirt, all of the proceeds will benefit the Phoenix Rescue Mission, an organization that Griner’s been working with since 2016 and fights against homelessness and hunger.