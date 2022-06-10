Iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago” Reportedly Returning With Vintage Twist

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As new Jordan 1 colorways continue to get cranked out, the classics remain.

One of the most iconic colorways is reportedly making its return in the Jordan 1 “Chicago ReImagined.” This go-’round, the reimagined term signals that the typical premium red, white, and black leather will have an aged patina with the help of cracked leather along the collar. They will also sit atop an off-white midsole and weathered outsole for a vintage feel.

Adding to the aged look, the kicks feature yellow-tinged nylon tongues, Nike Air branded insoles, and ball-and-wing logos. For a nice touch, the packaging will also be vintage, which means that the classic OG box is yours to be had. Following that 80s/90s style, the shoe’s shape falls in line with the distinct 1994 shape, which comes with a more streamlined heel, larger swooshes along the sides, and a more formidable toebox structure.

The hype around the Jordan 1 “Chicago Reimagined” will undoubtedly be high around release since they haven’t hit shelves in seven years. A classic, these 1s were first released in 1985 and weren’t first retroed until 1994, when Jordan Brand began to bank off nostalgia as they were one of the few colorways Jordan rocked early on in his career.

With a price of $180, early reports say the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” will release on Nike SNKRS and at select retailers on October 29.