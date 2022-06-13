J. Cole Leaves Canadian Basketball Team To Go On Tour: “There’s So Much Pride In Toronto”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

After attaining his dream, J. Cole is on to the next.

The Fayetteville rapper achieved his longtime goal of playing professional basketball for the second time –after joining the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League– but now his tenure has ended as he sets his sights on tour.

A 99-81 win over the Newfoundland Growlers would be his last game…for now. He confirmed the news on the team’s official Instagram during an interview with sideline reporter Savanna Hamilton, noting that he wasn’t sure if he’d be rejoining the squad after a run of concerts.

“I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows, I’m not sure if I’ll be back,'” he said. “But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was. The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper, when you see what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome.”

Cole also took the time to thank the Drake-backed Canadian basketball community for welcoming him with open arms and helping him fulfill a dream that he’s had since making the varsity basketball team in high school.

“I wanna say thank you to the fans, the people of, first of all Canada, Toronto, and specifically Scarborough, because being in the city for now four weeks, however long it’s been, the amount of excitement that people show, and pride they show, they’re happy that I’m here. I appreciate that,” Cole added. “They’re excited for basketball in Canada and specifically Toronto, there’s so much pride in Toronto.”

During his month-long stint, Cole played a total of four games as a Scarborough Shooting Star, with his final game being the best he’s played as he knocked down two 3-pointers.

The 37-year-old set off to New York for back-to-back performances at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival this past weekend and then a handful of shows on this summer’s festival circuit like Bonnaroo, Lollapolooza, and Day N Vegas.