Beyoncé Enters Her Dance Era With New “Break My Soul” Single

Beyoncé‘s (alleged) house music era has begun.

The songstress operates by her own rules and dropped her new track from her forthcoming album Renaissance on Tidal hours before it was scheduled to his streaming service. The song is called “Breaking My Soul,” and the upbeat hit is produced by the same duo who created “Single Ladies” — Tricky Stewart and The-Dream– so it was already expected to be a bop.

Bey didn’t disappoint as the song instructs listeners to shake off the bad vibes, and as its title suggests, don’t let negativity break your soul.

“Release your anger, release your mind/ Release your job, release the time/ Release your trade, release the stress/ Release the love, forget the rest,” New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia says.

This marks the second time the ladies have hooked up for a track, with the first being 2016’s smash “Formation.” Beyonce follows the easy-living vibe of the song while she belts out her first verse.

“Now, I just fell in love/ And I just quit my job/I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard/ Work by nine/ Then off past five/ And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night” she sings as the bass booms behind a beat that samples Robin S.’s 1990 dance hit “Show Me Love.”

A deep dive into the credits reveals how the song came together, with writing credits for her husband Jay-Z, Adam Pigott, better known as BlaqNmilD, Freddia, and of course Allan George and Fred McFarlane.

A quick look at Beyoncé’s official site reveals that the Houston native will also be blessing her fans with more than music as four different Renaissance box set bundles are available for purchase for $39.99 each. All four are set to include the CD, a t-shirt, a collectible box, and a 28-page photo booklet.

RENAISSANCE will mark Beyoncé’s first full-length solo album since 2016’s Lemonade and will release on July 29.