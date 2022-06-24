Kendrick Lamar Honors Virgil Abloh At Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer ’23 Fashion Show

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As the world still mourns the loss of Virgil Abloh, artists continue to keep his spirit alive.

Most recently, it was Kendrick Lamar at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show. The show was hosted in Paris on June 23, and K. Dot sat in between his business partner/manager Dave Free and model Noami Campbell as he ran through a bunch of hits from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, including “N95,” “Savior,” “Rich Spirit” and “Count Me Out,” with the help of Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 band.

However, the most emotional moment came towards the end of his set when he started a “Long Live Virgil” chant in honor of Louis Vuitton’s late artistic director.

Lamar’s performance can be seen just before the 13-minute mark, as he rocked silver-toed cowboy boots, a grey LV suit, and a diamond-encrusted thorn crown. The Compton rapper also paid homage to the late Chicago-born creative back in February when he donned a custom suit from the french fashion house during the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

In his “A Day in Ghana” Spotify-exclusive documentary, Lamar also visited the Freedom Skatepark, which Abloh helped develop and funded.

If you’re looking to check out Lamar on tour, his latest kicks off on July 19, and while across the pond, he’ll be headlining Glastonbury Festival on Sunday.