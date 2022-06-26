Family of Astroworld Victim Not Feeling Travis Scott Waking Up In A New $5.5 Million Bugatti

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Travis Scott is slowly emerging out of his cave and resuming everyday life after taking a hiatus following the tragic events at his Astroworld Festival that led to the death of 8 people. His latest purchase isn’t sitting well with the family of one young Astroworld victim.

Travis Scott’s New Bugatti Is Not Sitting Well With People

TMZ Hip Hop reports that Travis Scott waking up in a new $5.5 million Bugatti is a tone-deaf decision according to the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died during 2021’s Astroworld Festival.

The attorney for Blount’s family, Bob Hillard, ripped the “Goosebumps” crafter in a statement to the celebrity gossip site.

“Ezra would still be alive today, enjoying his summer, if Travis would’ve spent half of what he paid for the Bugatti on simple safety measures at the deadly music festival.”

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

As we reported … Ezra, who was trampled at Astroworld, sued Travis before he died from his injuries … and Travis recently splurged on a new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport despite the mountain of lawsuits he’s facing.

While Ezra’s attorney says Travis has every right to live life as he sees fit, including buying what he wants, Hillard rips Travis’ choices as “excessive”… and says everything Travis does should be questioned because of what happened at Astroworld.

Hillard had more words for Scott’s camp, calling them out for trying to make Travis Scott look good by putting the Bugatti Veyron in his driveway as litigation for the Astroworld Fesitval trial begins.

A Travis Scott representative who works for Mercury, a strategic firm that is also working with Scott’s team, reached out to Cassius Life with a statement on behalf of the rapper. Riggs confirms the Bugatti pictured was purchased two years ago and is an attempt to “exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public.”

“This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public is a new low. The car referenced was purchased way back in 2020 (well before the tragic events at Astroworld) and covered widely by the media — including TMZ — at that time.”

“Misrepresenting a two-year-old car purchase to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Travis Scott is nothing more than another desperate publicity stunt to try to falsely blame Travis and intentionally manipulate public opinion, which won’t work.”

Travis Scott’s “redemption tour” kicked off with his first public appearance at E11Even Miami during Miami Grand Pix weekend. He would also perform a new song at the recent Billboard Music Awards hosted by Diddy.

Travis Scott and his crew should have kept the Bugatti purchase under wraps.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Getty