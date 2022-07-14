The Yeezy 450 Has As Much Taste As Sausage Rolls, According To One British Bakery

The Yeezy 450 Sulfur sneakers are the latest colorway in the collaborative line between adidas and Ye. And according to one British bakery company, the Grammy award-winning performer is on a roll — a sausage roll, that is!



The pricey and curiously colored footwear originally dropped in early May of this year. So the Yeezy Mafia tweeted a photo of the kicks on its social media accounts this past Monday and asked,” HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE SULFUR SO FAR?” Greggs, a UK-based chain that specializes in sausage rolls, tweeted back just how yummy they felt the shoes were inwith the reply below:



The cheeky response earned nearly 3,000 likes, and several other accounts chimed in to share how delicious they thought the 450 Sulfurs weren’t as well. But maybe Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted should take note. Sonia Syngal, the Gap Inc. executive who proclaimed how thrilled Ye was thrilled about the “incredible opportunity” to produce his own sub-brand of apparel with the international clothing retailer, was recently let go from the position of CEO.



According to Bloomberg, a ten-year, billion-dollar deal between The Gap and Ye “failed to generate meaningful results. After announcing the project with fanfare, Gap executives have been mostly quiet on the issue.”



In the meantime, have some laughs at what some other Twitterers have to say about the Yeezy 450 Sulfurs below: