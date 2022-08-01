Drake Contracts COVID & Is Forced To Cancel OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion Show

Just as OVO World Weekend Festival was getting underway, a wrench was thrown into the plans.

OVO head honcho Drake recently announced that he’s contracted COVID, and some of the festivities must be postponed. Unfortunately, that includes the Young Money Reunion show that was set to happen tonight and included Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

The 6 God took to his Instagram stories to break the news but promised to make it up to fans.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked,” he wrote. “Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the covid),” he wrote in the message and ended it with a teary-eyed sad emoji.

Before testing positive, Drizzy was repping hard for his hometown of Toronto, kicking off the OVO weekend with performances from Canadian legends like Nelly Furtado, rapper Choclair, R&B singer Keshia Chanté, Glenn Lewis, Kardinal Offishall, rapper k-os, and Drake’s mentor Saukrates.

Before the festivities began, Drake spoke about the imprint all the acts had on the Toronto music scene and his artistic growth.

“This is the reason the city is the way it is, all these individuals here tonight,” Drake said on stage. “For real. I’m very grateful and I’m very thankful because if I was somewhere else, I might’ve been doing something completely different, but because of each and every one of these individuals that performed tonight, I am where I am.”

