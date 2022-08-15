EXCLUSIVE: Omar Epps & Shanley Caswell Discuss Playing Cops & Their Evolving Relationship In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Power is a unique show because there are technically no “good guys.” Characters like Power’s James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Tommy Egan, or Power Book II: Ghost’s Riq or Raising Kanan’s Raq are “ain’t sh*t” in their own ways, yet viewers still root for them to come out on top.

If there are characters to root against in every episode of Power, it has to be anyone in a law enforcement capacity. In Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Detective Howard (Omar Epps) and his very skeptical partner Detective Burke (Shanley Caswell) step into the “villain” role.

There’s a subtlety that people don’t realize, at least for Howard, is that he’s policing the community he grew up in. That’s Howard, and that’s kind of going over people’s heads. That’s why he’s so serving, if that’s the right word, towards people in the neighborhood because he grew up there.

Omar Epps & Shanley Caswell Are Embracing Their Roles In Raising Kanan

Speaking with Cassius Life, Epps and Caswell discussed how playing police officers in Raising Kanan isn’t as black and white as it seems. According to Epps, an even bigger concept about Detective Howard is going over people’s heads.