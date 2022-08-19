STREAMED: Offset Counts Down In New “5 4 3 2 1” Single, Nicki Minaj Taps Alter Ego Roman Zolanski For “Super Freaky Girl” Remix & More

Offset — “5 4 3 2 1”

While Quavo and Takeoff launch their work as a duo, fellow Migos rapper Offset continues down the solo path. The all-star Georgia rapper confirmed the news with his new single, “5 4 3 2 1.”

Rapper-singer-producer and Kendrick Lamar protégé Baby Keem produced this new banger, which allows Set to show love to a beloved hip-hop icon. “Thug Life on me like I’m Tupac Shakur / $35K for the seats on the floor / Yes, I’m the wave, but don’t got a shore,” he raps on the cut.

But Tupac isn’t the only one who gets a shoutout here. In fact, Offset’s famous significant other Cardi B also seems to get a nod here. “DM-ing me? You know I ain’t talkin’ / My b—-h find out, she gon’ kill and white chalk ‘em,” he raps. Soon after the song dropped, Bardi quote tweeted the lyric with a pair of knife emojis.

Offset also stars in the new single’s music video. Clad in Balenciaga, the Migos chart-topper runs through an amusement park. He takes fans through the experience complete with high-flying rides, fireworks, bumper cars, and an ice cream treat.

This isn’t the first time Set’s navigated solo waters. Back in 2019, he released his debut album, Father of 4. Prior to that, he also joined Metro Boomin and 21 Savage for a bulk of Without Warning.

Listen to “5 4 3 2 1” and watch the colorful visual below.

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl (Roman’s Remix)”

After dropping her new single “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj called on someone special for the song’s remix. But it wasn’t a fellow rapper or singer. Instead, the New York emcee tapped her fan favorite alter ego, Roman Zolanski.

Nicki (and Roman, of course) uses the song to shoutout her Young Money family. “Don’t play with Nicki ‘cause it could get tricky / That’s word to Dricky, it could get sticky,” she raps in a nod to Drake’s new “Sticky” single. She also tips her hat to Lil Wayne by adding “word to Dwayne Michael Carter.” This comes shortly after the trio reunited on stage for a special Young Money performance.

The track obviously borrows from Rick James’ “Super Freak.” Inspired by this, Nicki gives herself a new nickname on this cut: “I’m Nick James,” she brags. “Not bad for a verse I freestyled in the booth then wrote in 30 mins right?” Minaj writes via Instagram.

Up next, Nicki is scheduled to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Barbie is also teasing the release of the “Super Freaky Girl” music video. For now, listen to “Super Freaky Girl (Roman’s Remix)” below.

JID — “2007”

JID is prepping for the release of his new album, The Forever Story, with a new single. Following the release of “Dance Now,” the Georgia emcee releases “2007,” a storytelling cut about his own rise through the ranks.

“2007, Cole dropped The Come Up,” he rhymes on the track. “I was in high school, playing corner / I never dreamt of mumbling words in front of hundreds / Studying plays all summer / I’ll hit the league if my growth spurt comes, on my momma.”

The story continues from there, featuring more of what JID encountered on his road to success. This includes a message from his father (“This my son; he came from these nuts”), raps from Dreamville’s co-founder Ibrahim Hamad, and words of wisdom from J. Cole.

“As we draw near to The Forever Story, I wanna give insight on the the process of trying to put together a solid body of work,” JID says in a message to fans about this track. “Initially I wanted to create an album that serves as an origin story and speaks to who I am and what I came from. This song has been in the works for 2 years and was supposed to be the outro on the album.

“Things didn’t work out but this story is too pertinent to the picture we want to paint,” he continues in the statement. “This has been the heaviest project in my vulnerability that came in the midst of creation.”

Listen to the 7-minute saga below.

Larry June — Spaceships On The Blade

Larry June already dropped 2 P’z In a Pod with Jay Worthy earlier this year. Now, the laid back emcee delivers his new solo album, Spaceships On The Blade.

The new 20-song project features a slew of names. This includes 2 Chainz, Syd, DUCKWRTH, Curren$y, and Babyface Ray. Plus, June tapped The Alchemist and Wallo267 for contributions, among others.

L.J. has become a prolific rapper, dropping multiple albums a year for the past few. “I just record a lot; I want you to know what I’m going through at the moment,” he says in an interview with Clash. “So when I record the music, it’s usually for the timeframe. It makes it more relatable to what I’m going through. So every album is a little different. It might seem like I’m dropping them quick, but there’s a different vibe.”

As if that weren’t enough, June also has an upcoming project with Curren$y, who appears on this album. “Me and Larry June already have one wrapped up,” Spitta says in an interview with Spotify. “Me and Larry June have had this project wrapped up for quite some time. What we’re waiting to do is jam up and get all the visuals in the can. When it drops, it’ll be everything at one time.”

Listen to Spaceships on the Blade below.