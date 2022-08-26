Watch Jamie Foxx Do The Best Donald Trump Impression You’ve Ever Heard: “Excuse Me! Fake News”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Jamie Foxx isn’t just a funny comedian and amazing actor; his impressions are on point too.

The Oscar winner did a recent interview with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot of the Rap Radar podcast and decided to show just how much he can sound like former President Donald Trump.

With Snoop Dogg sitting next to him and laughing, Foxx launches into a speech referencing when Trump defended White Nationalists in 2017 after they marched through Charlottesville, stating that there were fine people on both sides.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides, lots of great people, on both sides,” he says in Trump’s exact cadence and voice.

“I know Harry-O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time, now he can vote for me when he gets out,” Foxx continues, referring to Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, who was pardoned by Trump after being sent to prison in 1988.

“I love Snoop D-O-Double G,” Foxx adds on. “Great person.”

Foxx delves into more Trumpisms like how “they” gave him Coronavirus, but he beat it, his favorite Deathrow Records song, his hatred of fake news, and more.

Snoop and Foxx are paired up as they are currently making the media rounds promoting their Netflix movie Day Shift. The vampire comedy –which also stars Dave Franco and Meagan Good– depicts Foxx as a pool cleaning business owner in the San Fernando Valley, which just masks his true identity as a vampire hunter.

“Vampire hunting is a business — cutting necks and cashing checks,” Snoop’s character explains in the trailer as Foxx becomes a head hunter to make a bag and provide a fruitful life for his 10-year-old daughter.

You can stream the entire episode of the Rap Radar podcast here.