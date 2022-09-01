Celebs Like Falcons’ Calvin Ridley & Mariah Carey Targeted In String Of Atlanta Gang Home Robberies

Since 2017, numerous wealthy Atlanta, GA residents’ properties were allegedly targeted by a local gang called “Drug Rich.” The high-profile celebs include Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, and Bravo TV star Marlo Hampton.

So on Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that over two dozen people had been collectively indicted on 220 charges. “Sometimes, like in Mariah Carey’s case, the victim is not home,” she said at a press conference. “Unfortunately, sometimes they are home, and they don’t mind using violence.” Willis has also collectively slapped the 26 gang members with RICO charges as well.

According to WSBTV, the Drug Rich Gang is reportedly a ragtag crew that reportedly includes members from the Bloods, the Crips, and the Gangster Disciples. “I am not going to negotiate with gang members. I am not going to allow pleas,” Willis said. “We are going to find you, we are going to convict you and we’re going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that.”

Along with the RICO charges, the supposed Drug Rich gang members are also facing various counts of kidnappings, armed robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and more. More than 40 percent of the 220-count indictment is tied to an incident last year where eight of the named individuals allegedly broke into a home, grabbed a 16-year-old girl while she was showering, and threatened the girl’s mother.

The district attorney’s office used lyrics from songs that the individuals posted on their own social media accounts as well. “What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media,” Willis added. “So, I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”