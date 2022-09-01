Tiger Woods Cheers On As He Witnesses Serena Williams’ Greatness During U.S. Open

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The legend of Serena Williams lives on.

While the tennis star is on her farewell tour from the sport, she continues to beat out the competition and live another day at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the U.S. Open.

Not only is she dominating the competition, but her win Wednesday night comes against the number two seeded woman in the world, Estonian Anett Kontaveit, in three sets 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2.

The 40-year-old is playing like she’s still in her prime, so plenty of celebrities crowded the Flushing, Queens stadium to watch her go off. Bella Hadid, Spike Lee, Zendaya, Mike Tyson, Bill Clinton, and Lindsey Vonn were in the house, but perhaps no one was more hyped than Tiger Woods.

Woods knows what it’s like to become a young, Black sports phenom and dominate through several decades and intently watched her perform and intensely cheered her on every chance he got. At one point, Woods got so swept up in the moment he leaped to his feet to enthusiastically do his signature fist pump.

He later tweeted, paying homage to Serena the GOAT, writing, “It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams.”

After the contest, Serena did a post-match interview revealing how she’s grateful for the roaring crowd that came out to support her and witness the legendary moment.

“I’m loving this crowd. Oh my goodness. It’s really fantastic. So there’s a little left in me. Maybe I should’ve traveled with you all,” she said before recognizing that she’s been in a minor slump before her New York run. “My last few matches, it just wasn’t coming together. I’m like, ‘But this isn’t me.’ And the last couple matches, here, in New York, it’s really come together.”

Next, Serena will be teaming up with her sister Venus in a doubles match to take on the Czech Republic’s Linda Nosková and Lucie Hradecká.