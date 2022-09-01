J. Cole Shares Text From Ari Lennox Explaining Her New Album’s Meaning: “No More Tip Toeing…. Allowing Therapy”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Despite some claiming R&B is dead, one of the genre’s young talents is ready to take over your headphones.

Ari Lennox recently announced that she’s gearing up to release her sophomore album age/sex/location come September 9. She dropped the news on Instagram alongside the album’s cover, which shows the songstress lying in a shallow body of water while wearing a diamond-encrusted bathing suit. The backdrop features a curtain, blurring the cover’s pink, purple, and orange tones.

The hype for the album is growing and even Dreamville’s label head, J. Cole, reached out to Lennox to explore the album’s meaning before its release despite already hearing it.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her. I needed to know cuz I f-ck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it,” he wrote on Instagram.

The photo attached was a lengthy text from Lennox to Cole, answering that question.

“Transitional space. Very vulnerable co-dependent and validation-seeking part of my life,” wrote the Dreamville signee. “I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms.”

She goes on to explain that in her new era, she’s becoming her true self without letting others have the benefit of the doubt and cutting out what’s unnecessary.

“No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself. Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing,” she continues. “Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want.”

She also dropped a four-song EP, Away Message, with a feature from Summer Walker that will hold you over until the September 9 release date.