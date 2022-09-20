Kanye West Officially Joins TikTok… What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Kanye West’s found another way to unload his thoughts on social media.

The rapper/designer has found his way onto TikTok under the username “Ye,” and he’s already garnered 273,000 followers with just one video on his page.

The lone video features him sitting in the passenger’s seat for 2 minutes and 55 seconds while tracks “Selah,” “Closed on Sunday,” and “God Is” from his 2019 album Jesus is King play in the background.

The clip already has nearly 900,000 views, as many wonder what prompted Ye to make an account when he already seems to get his thoughts out via Instagram.

He already showed clips of that same video on IG, where he’s still going at adidas because he doesn’t feel the terms of their current contract are suitable. More specifically, he’s taking aim at Torben Schumacher, adidas Originals’ senior vice president, and global general manager, for stealing his designs.

“Who are the real decision makers at adidas?” he wrote. “Torben is a f-cking idiot. Torben stole my designs. adidas stole my designs. They did the Balenciaga collaboration without my knowledge and then stopped my Balenciaga Gap shoes from going to market. Nobody call me and ask me if I’m sleeping. It’s war. We deaded Gap now it’s adidas time.”

He continued his rant in another post, where he also praised Chicago-based restaurant Harold’s Chicken Shack for its loyal business practices.

“My issue is unfairness,” he said. “I’m not trying to take advantage of adidas. I’m making sure weeee never get taken advantage of again. Thank you to the owners of Harold’s for your loyalty. They told Gee that they wouldn’t do a deal with adidas until me and adidas was cool,” he wrote. “That’s some real Chicago shit. Love y’all for that. I ain’t even know there was still loyalty like that after these past few years. Love you for real.”

There’s no telling what Ye plans on doing with his new TikTok following, but it may serve as a post-and-delete platform like all of his other accounts.