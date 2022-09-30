Trevor Noah Announces He’s Leaving “The Daily Show”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The Trevor Noah era of The Daily Show is officially coming to an end.

In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah announced that he will be stepping away from the anchor desk after seven years at the helm.

During his stint, he was able to cover major moments in American history and is grateful he was the one that people tuned in to Comedy Central to watch at the time.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”

The South African native wasn’t too well-known stateside when he took over for Jon Stewart in 2015, and the warm acceptance he’s gotten is duly noted.

“I want to say thank you to you, to you who watched this,” Noah said. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys.”[

With a large chunk of his tenure on the show happening during the pandemic, it wasn’t until social restrictions began to loosen that he realized how much he missed the root of his comedic career, hinting at stand-up.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” Noah said.

Noah did not reveal exactly when his last show would be, warning viewers that he’s not “disappearing.”