FedEx Driver Charged With Stealing Nearly $100K Worth Of Sneakers From Foot Locker Delivery

FedEx delivery driver Morris Jones is facing a pair of felonies after allegedly stealing $96,000 worth of Foot Locker merch. First reported by Detroit station WDIV, a loss prevention agent became concerned after a series of deliveries scheduled to arrive at an Eastpointe, MI retail location suddenly went missing. So the agent contacted law enforcement on Monday, October 3 about the situation.

“As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was drafted by Eastpointe police and executed at Morris Jones’s home located on the 23000 block of Courtland in Eastpointe,” the Eastpointe Police and Fire Department reported on its Facebook page. “The search resulted in the seizure of approximately $96,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Footlocker. Other items were seized as evidence.”

The 40-year-old Jones reportedly surrendered without a fight. He faces one charge of embezzlement and another to receive and conceal stolen property. Morris was also fitted with a GPS tracking device and slapped with a $25,000 personal bond. Per the Eastpointe PFD, there is an outstanding warrant for a female accessory who may have been involved as well.

News of the Foot Locker plot comes about one month after $800,000 worth of Nike merch was stolen in Memphis, TN. Twenty parked trailer trucks were ransacked shortly after midnight on September 6, less than a mile from a Nike distribution center.

According to the Memphis Police Department, there were surveillance cameras focused on the front of the lot where the trucks were parked but none in the back. And based on photos and videos of the aftermath, it appears the thieves had selective taste.

The site of the theft was littered with empty boxes of multiple sneakers from the Jordan line, including the Jordan 4, the Jordan 6, and the Jordan 11. But from the clip below, the looters left plenty of $60 Run Star Runner kicks untouched.