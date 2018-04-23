Home > Sports

Joakim Noah Popped Up in the Jungle with a Blonde Beard

Who knows if he'll be allowed back in MSG now.

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted April 23, 2018

Recent 04.23.18

Kentucky v Florida

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Where is Joakim Noah‘s career is going from here? Who the hell knows.

But after months of being in exile from the New York Knicks, he’s turned up…in a jungle… with a blonde beard—perhaps celebrating Earth Day in the most authentic way? The two-time All-Star posted a video of himself roaming around the wilderness with his signature curls flowing and a red bandana tied around his head.

“Jah bless the Earth, the trees and sun,” Noah says in the clip while he admires nature.

Noah hasn’t been seen around the Knicks since getting into a heated verbal altercation with then head coach Jeff Hornacek. He’s even got what might be the worst contract in the NBA right now. Back in 2016, he signed a 4-year, $72 million contract with his hometown Knicks, but could never seem to gel with them. Think of it as an odd parting gift from ousted team president Phil Jackson.

Jah bless the earth

A post shared by Joakim Noah (@stickity13) on

In fact, he was scoreless in the season opener. And after a knee injury, a rotator cuff surgery, and violating the league’s anti-drug policy, he was ineligible for the rest of the season. During the 2017-18 campaign, things wouldn’t go much better, including a stint with the Knicks G team. And since getting into it with Hornacek, he’s been off the grid.

With two years left on his contract—worth about $37.8 in total—and the front office exploring new coaching options, it might be time for Noah to make his way back into Madison Square Garden’s locker room.

“We’re gonna visit the Joakim situation again as we go through the offseason. We won’t take any options off the table for that matter,” general manager Scott Perry said recently.

But until he gets that call, it looks like Noah has no problem exploring nature instead of a playbook.

joakim noah , nba , new york knicks , nl , phil jackson

Recent Stories:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Black Panther in Conversation
THE STATEMENT: The World Of Wakanda Is Here To Stay… And So Is The Black Pride Of A New Generation

The 'Black Panther' era has introduced a new generation to Black pride.

April 2018 04.19.18
Grown Man Shit Coffee
Grown Man Sh*t – Coffee By Any Means Necessary
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Seven
Hank Azaria Willing to Step Down From Apu Role On ‘The Simpsons’
Bikram Choudhury Teaches Yoga Class
’30 For 30′ Series Explores Bikram’s Extraordinary Rise And Sordid Fall
Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Worth The Wait: Thanos & Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Deliver In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Ferguson waits for a Grand Jury verdict
Michael Brown’s Mother Is Running for Ferguson City Council. Here’s Why That’s Important.
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside
Kenny Smith Says This Is Really Why He Deserves To Be The New Knicks Head Coach
DACA Protest in Washington
Federal Judge Orders Re-Opening of DACA, Overruling Trump Administration
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Five
AM Roundup: Meek Mill Blesses 76ers Game, Kanye Reportedly ‘On the Edge,’ Millie Bobby Brown Really Loves Cardi B
FX's 'Atlanta Robbin' Season' Premiere - Arrivals
‘Robbin Season’ Strikes Twice: Why Can’t ‘Atlanta’ Love Paper Boi?
Travis Reinking Waffle House shooting suspect
How Trump Helped To Inspired A Generation Of White Mass Killers
'The Iceman Cometh' Cast Meet & Greet
5 Things We Learned in the Denzel and Michael B. Jordan ‘NYT’ Interview
2017 Made In America - Day 2
Meek Mill To Be Released From Prison
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×