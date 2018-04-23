Joakim Noah Popped Up in the Jungle with a Blonde Beard

Where is Joakim Noah‘s career is going from here? Who the hell knows.

But after months of being in exile from the New York Knicks, he’s turned up…in a jungle… with a blonde beard—perhaps celebrating Earth Day in the most authentic way? The two-time All-Star posted a video of himself roaming around the wilderness with his signature curls flowing and a red bandana tied around his head.

“Jah bless the Earth, the trees and sun,” Noah says in the clip while he admires nature.

Noah hasn’t been seen around the Knicks since getting into a heated verbal altercation with then head coach Jeff Hornacek. He’s even got what might be the worst contract in the NBA right now. Back in 2016, he signed a 4-year, $72 million contract with his hometown Knicks, but could never seem to gel with them. Think of it as an odd parting gift from ousted team president Phil Jackson.

In fact, he was scoreless in the season opener. And after a knee injury, a rotator cuff surgery, and violating the league’s anti-drug policy, he was ineligible for the rest of the season. During the 2017-18 campaign, things wouldn’t go much better, including a stint with the Knicks G team. And since getting into it with Hornacek, he’s been off the grid.

With two years left on his contract—worth about $37.8 in total—and the front office exploring new coaching options, it might be time for Noah to make his way back into Madison Square Garden’s locker room.

“We’re gonna visit the Joakim situation again as we go through the offseason. We won’t take any options off the table for that matter,” general manager Scott Perry said recently.

But until he gets that call, it looks like Noah has no problem exploring nature instead of a playbook.