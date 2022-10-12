Draymond Green’s Mom Defends Him Over Jordan Poole Fight, Then Promptly Deletes Her Twitter

Draymond Green may be taking time away from the Golden State Warriors after his violent confrontation with teammate Jordan Poole. But Mary Babers-Green, the power forward’s mother, believes her son was justified in clocking Poole. Even so, she still thinks the men will eventually patch things up.

“They can get beyond this,” Babers-Green tweeted on Tuesday. “Anything is fixable! Everything ain’t always what you think you see!” And in a second tweet, she downplayed her son’s role in the altercation. “That wasn’t a Sucker punch,” Babers-Green added. “Dray didn’t aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what’s up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!”

Many people disagree with her take on the fight, though. And Babers-Green didn’t seem to care about listening to anything holding her son accountable, so she later announced she was leaving the platform.

“Enjoy Twitter- I’ll just leave the chirping for the birds and let ’em tweet!” she said before supposedly deleting her account. “I’m going to deactivate this app so no one can say what I think or believe! I hope it can work itself out for the betterment of the Dubs!”

Meanwhile, Green has since apologized for his role and opted to stay away from the team for the time being. He also said that he’s apologized to the Warriors and to Poole directly.

“That day that took place I was in a very, very bad space mentally,” the 4x All-Star said in a news conference on Saturday. “As a leader of this team, I needed to have a better feel for myself and just know and understand where my wick’s end was and what could possibly push me the wrong way. Frankly, I didn’t handle that well and I failed as a leader. I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader.”

“I like to keep my emotions to myself, but what I do want to change and what I do want to work on is how they end up coming out and how do you let them out without them coming out in a way you ultimately regret,” Green added. “And this is one I sincerely regret. There are not many things in life I regret… My love is there, and my love ain’t going nowhere. I will continue to support him and lead him. Leading comes with a responsibility that I dropped the ball on. You have to rebuild the trust in that.”