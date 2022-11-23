A Walmart Employee Kills Six People At Virginia Store

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Less than a week after the shooting at Club Q in Colorado, another mass shooting occurred.

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, killing six people late Tuesday Night.

Four people have also been hospitalized, and police believe the gunman concluded the shooting by killing himself as he was found dead at the scene.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday morning that the shooter’s identity hasn’t been released because his next of kin hasn’t been notified of his passing.

Reports say that the shooting began around 10 pm, and officers arrived within two minutes, entered the store two minutes later, and cleared the store within an hour. Upon entering, authorities found the dead gunman along with a pistol.

CNN reports that the gunman was an employee, — an overnight team lead– at Walmart since 2010 and opened fire in a break room.

“Police declined to comment on whether the victims were shoppers, employees or both. Stressing that it could take days to investigate, police said they couldn’t say whether the shooter had been targeting anyone. It’s also unclear how many people were inside the store at the time of the shooting, during what are normally popular pre-Thanksgiving shopping hours,” writes CNN.

Virginia was involved in another shooting earlier this month at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The tragedy occurred on the night of Nov. 13 when three students were killed and two injured while aboard a charter bus that was returning to campus after heading to D.C. to see a play. The suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in police custody after a manhunt that lasted more than 12 hours. He’s been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.