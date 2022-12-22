EXCLUSIVE: Morris Chestnut Explains How Lance’s Journey In ‘The Best Man’ Will Help Black Men Overcome “Certain Detrimental Beliefs”

In The Best Man franchise, outside of Harper (Taye Diggs), no character undergoes more changes and faces more adversity than Lance (Morris Chestnut).

That continues to be true in The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the limited series based on the popular film franchise. Lance is thriving but at the same time still struggling with the death of his wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun), in 2013’s The Best Man: Holiday.

Lance no longer plays professional football and is at a crossroads in his life where he is trying to figure out his love life and what he wants to do now that he is no longer playing football while raising his children as a single parent.

Speaking exclusively with CASSIUSLife, Morris Chestnut broke down his character Lance and his choices in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

“I can say, I think at the end of the final episode of this, I think they will see, because in the very beginning he has a challenge, but he’s going to be hit with even a more difficult challenge towards the end,” Chestnut begins.

Lance’s Journey In The Best Man: The Final Chapters Could Be A Teachable Moment For Black Men