T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From 2nd Wife Following Cheating Scandal

In today’s episode of Things Literally Everyone Saw Coming Miles Away, GMA3 host T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 13 years following the scandal that erupted around his alleged affair with co-host Amy Robach.

According to Page Six, Holmes filed the paperwork to divorce his second wife, Marilee Fiebig, on Wednesday in New York City. Sources told the outlet that the couple, who married in 2010 and had a daughter together in 2013, had previously been separated but were trying to work on their marriage. Of course, all that was over with once his salacious relationship with Robach turned into a trending topic across media.

From Page Six:

An insider previously told us that Fiebig, an immigration lawyer, was “blindsided” by her husband’s alleged affair with his on-air colleague.

Our source said the two had been separated for several months but that they were trying to “work things out” when news of the alleged workplace romance broke in late November.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our informant said, adding that the two “were just together for T.J.’s birthday [on Aug. 19].”

Holmes and Robach were recently spotted out in public together for the first time since it was publicly revealed that the pair are more than work spouses.

Don’t get married if you’re not ready to stay faithful, good people. Especially if you’re on national television every day with the person you’re cheating with.

Sheesh!