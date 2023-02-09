Limited Series ‘The Madness’ Starring Colman Domingo Coming To Netflix

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Colman Domingo will be bringing his acting talents to Netflix. Variety reports Netflix is ordering the limited series The Madness, a new eight-episode conspiracy thriller starring Colman Domingo.

“’The Madness,’” which will consist of eight episodes, is described as a conspiracy thriller. It centers on “media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo), who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.”

“‘The Madness’ is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action, and swift pace,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix for the US and Canada. “We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Per the website, Stephen Belber will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner along with VJ Boyd. Also serving as executive producers on the series will be Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill of Chernin Entertainment.

Clément Virgo will direct and produce the series’ first and last two episodes. Quyen Tran and Jessica Lowrey will each direct two episodes.

Colman Domingo Is Easily One of Hollywood’s Hottest Stars

Coming off his Emmy-award-winning performance in the HBO hit original series Euphoria, Domingo is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Currently, he stars in The Walking Dead spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead, as Victor Strand. Production just wrapped on the biopic Rustin, where Domingo will play gay rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Domingo also showed out in other films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Lincoln, Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Birth of a Nation, Candyman and Zola.

We can’t wait to see The Madness.

