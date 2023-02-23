Queen Latifah To Host 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah may play The Equalizer on TV but she now has an image to uphold. The Image Awards in fact, as she announced she’ll be hosting on Feb. 25.

The 54th annual award will air live on BET on Saturday at 8 p.m. and will be simulcast on BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1, which are all part of Paramount’s global network.

“Queen Latifah is one of our generation’s most influential and iconic voices,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards. As always, we look forward to partnering with NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain, and empower viewers worldwide.”

BET and the Image Awards also announced a comprehensive list of presenters that included most of the hottest stars in the business. Brian White, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya will be handing out awards at the show.

Winners of pre-telecast NAACP Awards include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lizzo and Trevor Noah. You can follow the winners so far here.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop,” said Queen Latifah. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”