Rhuigi Villaseñor Debuts First Collection With Bally As Brand’s Creative Director

One of the biggest names in streetwear has leveled up. Rhuigi Villaseñor’s first collection with Bally is here.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Manila native now has an official seat at the table when it comes to mass-market luxury apparel. In January 2022 Bally, owned by JAB Holding Company, announced the appointment of Rhuigi Villaseñor as their Creative Director. His first collection with the Swiss brand has been revealed. Covering off ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, this drop is a sensual interpretation of high-octane glamour. In a statement, Rhuigi detailed his approach for Spring / Summer 2023. “I wanted to introduce a new visual language to Bally campaigns, a mix of bold sophistication and sensuality to express my modern vision of luxury” he said.

Born in Manila, Rhuigi Villaseñor, is Founder, CEO, and Creative Director of the brand Rhude since 2015. He started his career in Los Angeles, and credits his passion for design and his understanding of garment construction to growing up with a mother who was a tailor and father who was an architect. A Filipino and American national, raised in several continents before emigrating to the U.S. at the age of nine, Villaseñor has been recognized as one of today’s most promising fashion talents.

With a thriving business that includes ready-to-wear and accessories coveted by celebrities around the world, Villaseñor’s reach extends to a broad and diverse audience, amplified also through his lifestyle partnerships including homeware and automotive. Associated with his unique reinterpretation of the modern wardrobe, Villaseñor references American iconography with nostalgic reflections recalling his childhood observing an aspirational culture through a foreign lens, a visual narrative combining luxury techniques with streetwear elements. Villaseñor will be based between Los Angeles and Switzerland.

You can explore the Bally Spring / Summer 2023 collection here.