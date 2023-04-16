Drop A Dime: Philly Thieves Make Off With $200K In Coins

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

A sleepy driver and a truck full of money made for an unusual theft in Philadelphia this week. You see, a driver carrying a load of coins decided to park his truck and get some rest at his home nearby before transporting them to, we assume, a bank?

In fact, the tractor-trailer had more than $750K in dimes and other coins inside, per The Philadephia Inquirer. The truck driver picked up the money from the Philadelphia Mint and was heading south, per local reports.

“This is common practice – to pick up a load going to Florida and go home for the night, get to sleep, and get on the road in the morning,” Capt. Jack Ryan of Philadelphia’s Northeast Detectives told 6ABC.

Well, if it’s that common, apparently some enterprising thieves knew about it, too, and may have targeted the truck, parked in a Walmart parking lot in the city’s Northeast section. Its doors were opened with bolt cutters. While they could have known that the truck carried money, the thieves may not have been expecting it in coins, as it’s estimated they netted just $200K, leaving $550K on the street.

“They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things. There are dimes all over the parking lot,” Ryan said.

Police were alerted that six to ten young men were spotted in the coin theft, but although they were reportedly wearing hoodies and sweats, there just weren’t enough pockets.

While the daring thieves may have gotten away with a large amount of cash, we can agree that they have a problem. How do you spend 2 million dimes?

Anyone paying with an unusually large amount of dimes in the Philadelphia area, really, the whole Northeast for the next year at least, will be looked at with a side-eye.

As the money isn’t marked, they may be able to evade detection for some time. But in our increasingly cashless society, even many laundromats and parking meters no longer take coins and even then, they don’t take dimes.

But that leads us to the ultimate question – Brothers, can you spare a dime?