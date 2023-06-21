EXCLUSIVE: Kingsley Ben-Adir Says “It Was A Treat” Playing A Villain In ‘Secret Invasion’

Every Marvel Studios film or Disney+ original series needs a great villain, and in Secret Invasion, they got one in Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Getting Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to return to Earth from outer space will take a significant threat, and in Secret Invasion, a faction of rebel Skrulls trying to take on the planet fits the bill.

Nick Fury is no stranger to the Skrull race. He first met them in Captain Marvel and would go on to team up with Carol Danvers to help find the alien refugee race a new home and befriend their leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and his wife, Soren.

Fury’s being a victim of the Thanos snap or The Blip and having to deal with other massive threats kept the former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D quite busy, not allowing them to fulfill his promise to the Skrulls and find them a new home.

That’s where Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik comes in. He is BIG MAD. He doesn’t have a place to call home, so he decides to build up his clan and hatch a plan to take over Earth, but Fury will not allow that to happen.

Cassius Life spoke with Kingsley Ben-Adir about becoming the newest MCU villain ahead of the series premiere on Disney+ and more.

Becoming A Bad Guy Is So Much Fun

We asked the actor about playing the shapeshifting terror who will become a thorn in old man Nick Fury’s side, and Ben-Adir was very excited to take on the challenge.

“It was fun to play the villain. I’d never played a villain before. That was a huge part of the appeal. And yeah, it was great fun making the episodes and joining the MCU. Yes, it’s a treat, ” Ben-Adir said to Cassius Life.

Kingsley Ben-Adir Can Relate To Gravik

I was like, this motivation is coming from a place of feeling let down by leadership, time and time again.