Tyreek Hill Under Investigation For Slapping A Marina Employee

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Tyreek Hill has found himself in legal trouble yet again.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is now under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department for allegedly striking someone who worked at a Marina.

The incident allegedly took place on Father’s Day, and Hill’s party was celebrating by renting a boat at the Haulover Marina in Florida. However, the fun times didn’t last, according to Miami’s WPLG, as Hill got into a heated disagreement with an employee and allegedly slapped them in the back of the head.

Authorities were alerted immediately, and the next day an investigation was launched to determine the validity of the assault and battery allegations.

Reporter Ari Meirov reports that the man refused to press charges despite getting smacked in the back of the head.

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, and soon after, he signed an extension reportedly worth $120 million, including $72.2 million guaranteed.

With a contract that hefty, the Dolphins are looking into the altercation and are speaking with Hill and his agent.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the Miami Dolphins said in a statement.

The 29-year-old was drafted by the Chiefs in 2016 and won a Super Bowl in 2020, providing a spark of energy en route to the 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

But his time in Kansas City wasn’t without controversy as he was under fire for child abuse allegations, and while a member of the Oklahoma State University football team, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend.

Hill nor his team have addressed the recent claims that he hit a marina worker.