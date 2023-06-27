The First Trailer For Apple TV+’s Ryan Coogler-Directed Doc ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ Is Here

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Stephen Curry is a four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, Finals MVP, All-Star MVP, and nine-time NBA All-Star, and was selected to the All-NBA team nine times. What if we told you there was a point in his career when there was a tremendous amount of doubt he would even last in the league?

A new Apple TV+ documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated, will highlight Curry’s rise to the top of the NBA echelon. Described as a “coming of age story,” it will remind us how Curry, who at one point many doubted would amount to anything league, overcame skeptics, haters, his small size, and those pesky ankle injuries to become the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen, a champion, and a once in a generation talent who has changed the league.

Curry has become one of the league’s most dominant players due to his freakishly accurate three-point shooting, which has turned the NBA into a 3-point shooting league, minimizing post play.

The documentary will feature a blend of intimate cineěma veěriteě, archival footage, and on-camera interviews while telling Curry’s arrival from Davidson, a “backwater” Division I college, to becoming one of the most feared players in the league.

The doc will feature interviews from Reggie Miller, Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, Bob McKillop, Kevin Durant, Jason Richards, Sonya Curry, Brandon Payne, Shonn Brown, Matt Matheny Candy Adams, Lexus Safford, Mercedes Safford, Ryan Curry, Dr. Gayle Kaufman, Canon Curry, Riley Curry, Ayesha Curry, Andrew Lovedale, Jim Fox, Thomas Sander, Michael Kruse, Lauren Biggers, Steve Rossiter.

Ryan Coogler, Peter Nicks, Erick Payton, Ben Cotner, Marissa Torres Ericson, and Sean Havey serve as directors and the doc premieres on Apple TV+ on July 21.