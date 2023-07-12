Naomi Osaka & Cordae Welcome 1st Child, A Baby Girl

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka and Cordae. The two are officially parents.

The 25-year-old tennis superstar recently gave birth to a daughter in Los Angeles, confirms PEOPLE magazine.

“They are doing well,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Cordae broke the news that his child with Osaka was born while performing at Canada’s Calgary Stampede on July 8.

“I love y’all forever for that,” Cordae told the crowd, according to XXL. “Y’all a part of my family. And speaking of family, my daughter Shy was just born a couple days ago. So, I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl. Shy, I love you; I’m going back home.”

This marks the couple’s first child together after they announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in January.

Osaka posted a sonogram photo to share the announcement with her nearly 3 million followers, recognizing that she’ll be taking a bit of time away from the tennis court as she takes on a new role– mom.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.”

She made sure to let fans know that her return to tennis is coming sooner than you think, and she looks to compete at the 2024 Australian Open.

Then, in June, she shared photos of herself and Cordae at their baby shower, where he hilariously rocked the stereotypical Burberry print shirt as the two revealed they were having a girl with pink and white balloons surrounding a sign that read “A Little Princess Is On The Way.”