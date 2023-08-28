Reggie Bush Files Lawsuit Against the NCAA For Defamation

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Former University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush has filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over statements it made two years ago.

On Wednesday (August 23rd), the former star returned to the site of his collegiate glory, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to speak to reporters about the lawsuit which relates to a 2021 statement released by the NCAA accusing him of being in a “pay-for-play” scheme. “The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” said the statement from the legal firm McCathern, PLLC who represents Bush.

The statement, which was released on July 28th, 2021, was issued in response to questions on whether Bush would be able to have his records and participation achievements restored in light of changes made by the athletic body earlier that instituted new name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules to compensate student-athletes. “Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images, and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements. The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to, and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools,” the NCAA said at the time.

Bush has been at work trying to have his 2005 Heisman Trophy reinstated, which he forfeited in 2010 after an investigation found that he and family members were guilty of accepting cash and other expenses in addition to a home in San Diego while he was a student-athlete. The University of Southern California also was forced to vacate their 2004-2005 season and their 14 victories with their 2004 National Championship in addition to losing 30 scholarships and being banned from the postseason for three years.

“I’ve got dreams of coming back into this stadium and running out of that tunnel with the football team,” Bush said Wednesday to the press. He was welcomed back to USC in 2020. “I’ve got dreams of walking back in here and seeing my jersey and my banner right down there next to the rest of the Heisman Trophy winners. But I can’t rightfully do that without my Heisman Trophy.”